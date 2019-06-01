MoS Sripad Naik takes charge of AYUSH ministry

[India], May 31 (ANI): BJP MP from North Goa, Shripad Naik, on Friday assumed office as Minister of State (independent charge) in Ayush Ministry, after taking charge he said that the completion of infrastructural work will be his priority.

"A lot has been done in the last five years. The main aim is to reach every house through Yoga, Ayurveda and other means of Ayush. We are working on infrastructure. Ayush hospital in every district is proposed. We already have more than 100 hospitals," Shripad Naik told reporters here.

Explaining more about the future plan he said that ministry has a very low budget to construct infrastructure all over the country and added that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same. "We are increasing our infrastructure so that people get all facilities of AYUSH ministry in all areas and districts. But we have a very low budget. We have written to the PM and Finance Minister for the allocation of rupees 5000 crores," he further added. Naik has also got the charge as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, for which he thanked PM Modi and assured he will do his best. "This is a new ministry for me. I will study and then make the plans. Prime minister has shown confidence in me, so I will carry out my duty with utmost responsibilities," Naik said. (ANI)