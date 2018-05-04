Mosquitoes bite all night at Dalit homes: Another BJP minister's comment sparks row

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Anupma Jaiswal on Friday courted a controversy saying that the ministers visit Dalit homes to ensure that they get benefits of government schemes, despite 'mosquitoes biting them all night'.

Jaiswal is the third BJP minister who has made a comment about Dalits in a week, sparking a row.

"Schemes are being made for the benefit all sections and to ensure proper implementation ministers are paying several visits, even if mosquitoes bite them all night," Anupma Jaiswal said after she was asked about the controversy on Minister Suresh Rana's visit to a Dalit household.

Two more ministers have recently messed up what was meant to be an exercise in endearing the ruling party to Dalits and establishing a connect with the underprivileged in a year of elections leading up to the 2019 national polls. One minister, Suresh Rana, dined at a Dalit home on Monday but went with an elaborate catered meal, bottled mineral water and cutlery. His Dalit host was baffled at the visitors and all the food from outside -- featuring palak paneer, chhole, dal makhni, pulao, tandoori roti and gulab jamun. Another minister, Rajendra Pratap Singh, likened the exercise to Lord Ram visiting the home of Shabari and "purifying" Dalits. "The Ram and Shabari interaction is described in the Ramayana. Today when I came here, when Gyan's mother served me food, she said she has been blessed serving this food...I am a Kshatriya, it is my duty to protect religion, society," he said, his words reinforcing the caste divides that the campaign aims at tackling. Union Minister Uma Bharti had to apologise after she skipped a community meal event. She said she never participates in such meals as she doesn't believe she is Lord Ram "blessing" Dalits. "In fact I will feel blessed if Dalits come to my home and I serve them food cooked by my nephew's wife," she said. The almost-daily bloopers have embarrassed the BJP at a time it is struggling to defuse Dalit anger after the recent nationwide shutdown during which there were clashes.