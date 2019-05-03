Most voters satisfied with Modi's performance: CVOTER-IANS

New Delhi: Narendra Modi continues to come up to the expectations of voters as there has been no change in the high satisfaction level with Prime Minister in the last one month, according to CVOTER-IANS tracker.

Between April 1 and May 1, an average 50 per cent of the respondents every day said that they were very satisfied with the Prime Minister, who has sustained the momentum in the entire month during which four phases of polling were held deciding the fate of candidates on 374 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Big states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Assam, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have already given their verdict.

On April 1, 51.36 per cent of the respondents in a sample of 12,001 said that they were very satisfied with the Prime Minister with his net satisfaction index 49.62 percentage points. A month later on May 1, 51.93 per cent of the respondents in a sample of 10,868 said they were very satisfied with the Prime Minister. His net satisfaction rating stood at 47.89. Never in the entire month, the number of people most satisfied with him fell before 50 per cent. The number of those who are not happy with him at all has remained at around 25 per cent mark throughout the month. On April 1, 24.59 per cent respondents said they were not satisfied with the Prime Minister at all in a sample of 12,001. On May 1, 25.66 per cent respondents said they were not satisfied with the Prime Minister. In states, voters in Haryana (72.40 per cent in a sample of 393), Bihar (69.03 in a sample of 499), Himachal Pradesh (68.89 in a sample of 589) and Gujarat (65.25 in a sample of 410) remained most satisfied with the Prime Minister. The states where voters were least satisfied are Kerala (-10.09 in a sample of 549), Andhra Pradesh (16.17 in a sample of 427) and Punjab (15.50 in a sample of 460).