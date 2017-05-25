Mother lies dead by tracks in Madhya Pradesh, infant tries to breastfeed

Madhya Pradesh: A young woman was lying dead by the railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, while her one-year-old infant was clinging to her body and trying to breastfeed.





A heart-wrenching video and several images were shared in the social media by people who were present at the scene.



The baby was seeing trying to wake his mother and nibbling a biscuit in his hand.

Police suspect that the woman been hit by a passing train or must have falled off the train. They believe that the baby must have been saved as he was being held by the mother.

The infant's wailing left officials and people present there shaken from the core.

More trouble came to the tragedy when a government hospital denied to taken in the dead mother and her son as there was no one to pay the admission fee. Finally, a ward boy helped start the process by Rs. 10.

The infant is currently at a children's home. Officials are on a lookout for any family members or relatives of the woman. The woman's body was spotted around 250 km from the state capital Bhopal.