Mother of raped toddler blames school

[India], Nov 23 (ANI): The mother of a child, who was allegedly raped by a classmate, has accused the school management of negligence.

"The school needs to be booked under the POCSO Act for negligence in letting something like this happen in the classroom. This is due to the teacher's irresponsible behaviour," said she.

A four-old-boy has been accused of sexually abused his classmate with a pencil at a private school in Delhi's Dwarka area.

The victim complained of pain on her private parts after coming home from school.

Her mother said the boy unbuttoned her daughter's pants, touched her bloomers and put his finger inside. The mother has alleged that when the assault took place, the teacher and the helper in the washroom were absent. (ANI)