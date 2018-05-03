Motihari mishap: Nitish expresses grief, assures help

[India], May 3 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed grief over the Motihari bus accident that claimed 27 lives and assured all possible help to the families of the deceased.

At least 27 people were killed in Bihar's Motihari town after the bus they were travelling in caught fire as it overturned.

"It is a really painful incident; local administration officials are present at the spot. We will extend all possible help to the families of those who died," Nitish told ANI.

The death toll is expected to rise in the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)