MoU signed between PHDCCI, Indian Yoga Association to promote yoga

[India], Apr 29 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and Indian Yoga Association (IYA) to promote yoga, health and spiritual tourism in the Krishna Circuit in Uttar Pradesh.

The MoU was signed between D.K. Aggarwal, Vice president, PHDCCI, and Kamlesh Barwal, Secretary-General, IYA, in the presence of yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdev said, "It is one of the biggest steps in Indian tourism history. With this, the entire world will be attached to yoga. This will lead to world peace, world harmony and prosperity."

The two organisations have joined hands to provide a holistic tourism experience to domestic and international travellers looking for some spiritually invigorating and cultural experiences. According to a statement by IAY, "This niche sector is sought to be promoted effectively by industry partner PHDCCI, which is committed to bringing about effective changes in the management, innovation and proactive development of strategies and strengthening the linkages for advancement through partnerships with like-minded organisations." (ANI)