Mountaineer Kalpana Dash's mortal remains retrieved

[India], May 28 (ANI): Odisha government on Tuesday said search and rescue team of Sherpas have successfully traced the mortal remains of the state's first woman mountaineer Kalpana Dash in Nepal.

Dash lost her life while descending from the world's highest peak, Mt Everest, on May 23.

"The State government has been informed that search and rescue team of Sherpas were successful in tracing and bringing back the mortal remains of Odisha's first woman mountaineer Kalpana Dash to base camp-4," an official statement read.

Following the completion of formalities at Lukla base camp, the body will be flown to Kathmandu on Wednesday. "State government is confident that with its constant and aligned efforts with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and the team of rescuers, it will be successful in its mission to get the body of Dash back to her family," the statement said. After the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had expressed condolences on Twitter saying: "Saddened to learn about the demise of Kalpana Dash while descending from Mt Everest. Her legacy in mountaineering will inspire generations of young women in the state. My condolences to the bereaved family." Apart from Dash, two other Indian climbers also died and efforts are on to retrieve their mortal remains as well. Hundreds of climbers every year attempt to scale the high Himalayan peaks during the popular spring climbing season in Nepal that begins in March and ends in May. (ANI)