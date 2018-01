[India], Jan. 17 (ANI): A moving Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus caught fire near the Reti-Bunder area of Mumbra on Wednesday.

All the passengers and staff members of the bus were said to be safe.

The bus was going from Thane (Cidco) to Bharat Gear Company in Mumbra when it caught fire.

The staff and the passengers immediately evacuated the bus and called the fire department. The fire tenders have doused the fire. (ANI)