MP: 15 arrested for celebrating Pak's Champions Trophy win, charged with sedition

Bhopal: The police has arrested 15 persons Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur allegedly for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after its cricket team won the ICC Champions Trophy final by defeating India and booked them for sedition.

Pakistan had hammered India by 180 runs to lift the Champions Trophy in London on Sunday.

Tension gripped Mohad town in Burhanpur on Sunday night after some persons shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan and celebrated its cricket team's win by bursting firecrackers at public places.

Security was stepped up immediately in the town to avoid any law and order problem. The police later registered a case on a complaint by one Subhash Laxman Koli and arrested 15 persons yesterday, Shahpur police station in-charge Sanjay Pathak said. "There was a complaint that these accused celebrated Pakistan's victory by bursting crackers and raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans," Pathak said. The police booked the arrested persons, aged between 19 and 35, under the IPC sections of 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), he said. The accused were produced in a local court which rejected their bail applications and sent them to jail. They were later taken to Khandwa district jail.