MP: 1,500 villagers fall ill after consuming 'khichdi'

[India] February 13 (ANI): At least 1,500 villagers on Tuesday complained of stomach ache and dehydration after consuming 'khichdi' offered at an event organised at the occasion of Maha Shivaratri in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani.

However, the District Magistrate told ANI that the situation is under control now.

"We have deployed forces to identify the victims and bring them to the district hospital. Two private hospitals also helped in this situation. The situation is under control now," Collector and District Magistrate, Tejaswi S Naik said.

An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the incident. (ANI)