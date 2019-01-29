MP: 18 cows die due to cold wave

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): As many as 18 cows have died due to intense cold in the cow sanctuary here.

"Postmortem of all the cows is being done. We are ensuring that the diseased cows do not lead to any further mortality. We are making arrangements to tackle the cold wave," Agar Malwa's collector Ajay Gupta told ANI.

The administration claimed that an adequate budget has been sanctioned to the sanctuary for its maintenance. Arrangements are being made to tackle the cold wave.

"We are keeping an eye on the quality of fodder that is being sent to the sanctuary. We are planning to get a video made of the postmortem also," added Gupta.

This is India's first cow sanctuary which was inaugurated in September 2017 by then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI)