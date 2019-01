[India] Jan 27 (ANI): A two-year-old boy who fell into a 70-feet deep borewell in Kerher Village of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli has been rescued, officials said on Sunday.

The minor, identified as Aditya Kushwah, allegedly slipped into the deep borewell while playing outside his house.

A rescue team of local administration officials, which rushed to the spot rescued the child. (ANI)