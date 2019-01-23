MP: 4 of family including 12-day-old baby girl found dead inside house

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): Four bodies were found in a home under mysterious circumstances by police in Mandideep town of Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh.

The owner, Sanju Bhuria (25) was also found in critical condition in the same house on Tuesday night.

Those found dead include a middle-aged woman, her 11-year-old son, 20-year-old daughter and 12-day old granddaughter.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Raisen (ASP) AP Singh said, "Man admitted to hospital and is out of danger. His wife, 12-day-old daughter, 11-year-old brother-in-law, and mother-in-law were declared dead."

Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)