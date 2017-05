[India], May 19 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy fell into a 100-feet deep borewell in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation is underway to save Satyam, the boy trapped in the borewell.

Earlier in February, a one-year-old boy, who fell into a 50-foot deep borewell, was rescued after a marathon 17-hour operation at Behri Khud village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district. (ANI)