MP announces 52nd district, decision to come into effect from Oct 1

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced the creation of a new district 'Niwari'.

The new district would include three tehsils of the present Tikamgarh district - Niwari, Orchha and Prithvipur. The government's decision will come into effect from October 1.

With Niwari, the total number of districts in the state now stands at 52. The district has been carved out of the Tikamgarh district.

The decision comes ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, which is scheduled to be held by the end of this year. (ANI)