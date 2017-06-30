MP: Another debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Barwani

[India], June 30 (ANI): Farmers suicide seems to be unending across Madhya Pradesh, as one more farmer has committed suicide on Friday in Barwani district.

Deena Mahriya, 40, committed suicide by hanging himself in his house. His family said that the farmer had pledged his five acres of land as he was struggling with financial crisis.

His grieving family further added that, it was also difficult for him to get a loan of Rs. 2 lakh from the bank.

Seven cases of farmers' suicides have been reported from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's home district Sehore.

Yesterday, another farmer had committed suicide in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. Maharia Barila, 55, committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in Sehore. According to his family, Maharia was under debt of over one lakh and took such step for being unable to return the loan. A day before that, a 65-year old farmer, named Nathu ji Meghwal, committed suicide by hanging himself in his fields. Earlier, two debt-ridden farmers had committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad and Sagar. These incidents are coming days after the state's Mandsaur district witnessed a violent farmer protest. The farmer suicide is increasing by the day in the state, following Mandsaur farmers' agitation. (ANI)