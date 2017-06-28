MP: Another debt-ridden farmer ends life, death toll rises 36 in 18 days

[India] June 28 (ANI): One more farmer in volatile region of Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday committed suicide, taking the number of deaths in the state in past 18 days to 36.

A 65-year old farmer namely Nathu ji Meghwal today committed suicide by hanging himself in his fields.

According to the family of the deceased, Meghwal decided to end his life when he did not even have enough money to buy seeds for the cultivation.

Meghwal's death is the second reported from the region today.

Earlier in the day, a debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Poras area of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The incident comes days after the state's Mandsaur district witnessed a violent farmer protest. Earlier, two debt-ridden farmers had committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad and Sagar. The farmer suicide is increasing by the day in the state following Mandsaur farmers' agitation. (ANI)