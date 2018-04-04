MP: Arms licenses to be suspended in Bhind

[India], Apr 4 (ANI): In wake of the violence that broke during the protest over SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, arms licenses have been suspended in some of the areas of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Wednesday.

This latest instruction will be implemented in cities like Mehgaon, Gohad and Machhand of Bhind district.

Meanwhile, the curfew will remain imposed in various areas of Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts today.

However, it would be relaxed for two hours between 10 am and 12 noon.

Even Madhya Pradesh Minister Lal Singh Arya's residence in Bhind district was targeted during the protest, however, police foiled the attempt. The death toll in Madhya Pradesh due to violent protests during the nationwide bandh called by several Dalit organisations has reached seven after one more person succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. Protests across the country turned violent on Monday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab. The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay its order on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act. (ANI)