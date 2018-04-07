MP BJP leader held for inciting violence during Dalit protest

[Madhya Pradesh] [India], Apr. 07 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Madhya Pradesh Gajraj Jatav was on Saturday arrested for inciting violence during the April 2 protests and strike, which left nine persons dead across the country.

The leader, who had Rs 10,000 reward on his head, was arrested from Hanumanganj area of Bhopal after he spread violence during the strike against Supreme Court of India's decision to amend the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes (Prevention and Atrocities) Act.

Jatav was wanted and an award was announced after his involvement in the Dalit led April 2 violence in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, the worst affected state. The Supreme Court in a slew of guidelines also directed that a government official or an individual cannot be prosecuted on a mere allegation of committing an offence under the Act, without the sanction of the appointing authority. The court ruled that preliminary enquiry in a case under the Act would be done by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to ensure the allegations are not frivolous, and to avoid the false implication of an innocent. The ruling led to a nationwide strike and protests across the country, with people coming out on streets and damaging as well as burning public properties, spreading violence.(ANI)