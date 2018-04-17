MP: BJP state President wants to step down

[India], Apr 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Madhya Pradesh President Nandkumar Singh Chauhan on Tuesday said that he has urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to relieve him from the party post.

Chauhan's wish to work for his constituency, Khandwa, led him to make the decision.

"I have served as a Madhya Pradesh BJP party chief for the past four years and now I want to work for my constituency. I could not visit my constituency for the past four years. I spoke to the Chief Minister and urged him to relieve me from the party post," Chauhan told reporters, after the party's core committee meeting here.

In the 2014 general elections, Chauhan was re-elected to the 16th Lok Sabha for a fifth term. (ANI)