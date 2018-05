[India], May 14 (ANI): The result for Madhya Pradesh board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 has been declared.

68.54 percent students passed the Class 12 exams, while 66 percent of students passed the Class 10 exams.

The results were declared on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE Board).

The Board conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 exams for academic session 2017-18 in the month of March-April 2018. (ANI)