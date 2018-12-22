MP: Bureaucrat transferred hours after being threatened by Congress MLA

, (ANI): The District Collector of Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district was transferred just a few hours after a newly-elected legislator from the Congress party, Kalawati Bhuria, threatened him about changing his place of service.

An elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Congress party, Bhuria, while attending a public meeting in the area, told the bureaucrat, "You have few days to stay in Alirajpur, enjoy as much as you can, after this, I will make sure you pack your bags and leave."

The incident came to light after the video went viral on various media platforms. In the video, the lawmaker is speaking on a mic as she is surrounded by people with a garland around her neck. Going further, the lawmaker, comparing the district collector to an elephant and other officers to mosquitoes, said: "The collector is an elephant, let me deal with him first then I will switch to the mosquitoes (block level officers)." (ANI)