MP by-elections results: Counting of votes underway for Mungaoli, Kolaras bypolls

Madhya Pradesh: Counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh by-election sis underway. More than 70 percent voter turnout was recorded in by-elections for Kolaras and Mungaoli assembly seats held on February 24





Kolaras recorded 70.40 percent voter turnout whereas Mungaoli recorded 77.05 percent turnout.





Both the seats, which are part of Shivpuri and Ashoknagar respectively, are considered as Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's bastion.

The Congress is currently leading over BJP by 2474 votes in Kolaras and 2038 votes in Mungaoli after the fifth round of counting.

The BJP that has been in power for about 15 years in Madhya Pradesh during the elections campaigning pitched for development in the Congress bastion. Having lost two assembly by-polls to the Congress last year, the BJP is now keen on recovering the lost ground.