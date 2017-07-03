MP Cabinet gives nod to seventh Pay Commission; to benefit 6.5 lakh employees

[India], July 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet on Monday gave approval to Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC), benefitting 6.5 lakh employees for increased wages.

The seventh pay scale proposal was approved in the Cabinet meeting which was held in Bhopal.

On June 29, the Centre had announced an increase in allowances by allowing recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC).

"The seventh pay commission was approved by the NDA government much earlier. Now it has been made a reality. Lakhs of people will be benefitted by this scheme," said BJP leader S. Prakash.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28 announced handsome increase in allowances by allowing recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission on allowances with 34 modifications. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told media that the Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, has decided to increase allowances to pensioners, soldiers and officers posted in Siachen and nurses and ministerial staffs of hospitals. "Fixed medical allowance for pensioners is increased from Rs.500 per month to Rs.1000 per month. Constant attendance allowance on 100 percent disablement is increased from Rs.4500 per month to Rs. 6750 per month," said Jaitley while addressing a press conference last Wednesday. The government also doubled the allowances to soldiers and officers posted in Siachen. Now, the soldiers posted in Siachen will get Rs. 30000 per month as allowance. Earlier, they used to get Rs. 14000 per month. The officers will now get monthly allowance of Rs. 42500, which was earlier Rs. 21000. The Cabinet has also increased allowances paid to nurses & ministerial staffs of hospitals. The nursing allowance has been increased from Rs.4800 to Rs.7200 per month. Operation theatre allowance is increased from Rs. 360 to Rs. 540 per month. Hospital patient care allowance (HPCA) is enhanced from Rs. 2070 to Rs. 4100 and patient care allowance (PCA) from Rs. 2100 pm to Rs.5300 per month. The Seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations have been modified and HPCA and PCA to continue for Ministerial staff. (ANI)