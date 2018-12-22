MP cabinet ministers to take oath on Dec 25

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): The swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet ministers of newly-formed Madhya Pradesh government will take place on December 25 at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.

On December 17, Kamal Nath took oath as Chief Minister of the state after Congress party registered the victory in the recently held state Assembly Elections. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and a host of other opposition leaders.

Madhya Pradesh saw a nail-biting fight in the recently concluded Assembly elections, where the Congress managed to bag 114 seats out of a total of 230, while the BJP got 109 seats, BSP 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents 4. (ANI)