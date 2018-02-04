MP cabinet reshuffle: LoP 'disappointed' over not receiving oath ceremony invitation

[India], Feb. 03. (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Singh on Saturday expressed his disappointment after he did not receive a card for the oath ceremony following the cabinet expansion.

"I am very disappointed that I did not receive a card for the oath ceremony following the cabinet expansion today. The card was delivered to my house at 9:55 am, after I left for Harda," LoP Ajay Singh told ANI.

Singh's statements come after three new ministers were inducted in the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet today.

Earlier, Narayan Singh Kushwaha (Gwalior West), Balkrishna Patidar (Khargone) and Zalam Singh Patel (Narsinghpur) sworn-in as new members of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet. Meanwhile, Chouhan said the reshuffling and expansion of the state cabinet were part and parcel of his move to balance the system. There are also reports that a few ministers are likely to be dropped on the basis of their performance. (ANI)