MP: Catholic priest arrested, 40 others detained for alleged forced conversion

[India], December 15 (ANI): A Catholic priest was arrested while 40 others were detained on charges of forced religious conversion of a group of people from Hinduism to Christianity on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.

According to police said, "One of the locals who was being allegedly converted claimed that the Catholic priest, father M Rony had asked them to take holy dips in the pond and embrace Christianity".

Following which reports claim that several members of right-wing group Bajrang Dal thrashed some Christians, including 10 priests and torched their car outside a police station in Satna district.

"A case has been registered against unidentified people for burning the vehicle, but denied claim about members of the Catholic community having been assaulted during the incident," said Sub-inspector Mohinee Sharma of Civil Lines police station. The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Dharmendra Kumar Dohar, who said he was lured with money to convert to Christianity. Meanwhile, father Rony stated that "the diocese was running a seminary at Barakala village in Satna district for the last 20 years and not a single person there had converted to Christianity". Later in the day, police let off members of the Catholic group. Further investigation is on. (ANI)