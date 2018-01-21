MP civic polls: BJP, Congress play out tie

[India], Jan. 21 (ANI): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition Congress on Saturday won an equal number of posts of chairperson in 19 urban local bodies in Madhya Pradesh.

One post of chairperson in Anuppur district was won by an independent candidate who was denied ticket by the BJP and bagged the poll with Congress support.

The results for the January 17 polls were declared today.

In terms of voting percentage, both the parties achieved equal 43 percent votes.

The Congress has been out of power since 2003 in Madhya Pradesh, where next assembly polls will be held in the end of this year. (ANI)