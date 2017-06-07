MP CM apprises Amit Shah of Mandsaur situation

[India], June 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday apprised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah of the situation in Mandsaur over phone.

The Chief Minister yesterday appealed for peace to the agitating farmers in the state and also announced a compensation of Rs. one crore to the kin of those killed in the Mandsaur violence.

Speaking to ANI here, the Chief Minister asserted that his government stands with farmers and assured that various demands have been fulfilled in the past.

"In the past 11 years, there have been countless decisions made for the welfare of farmers. The various demands of the farmers have been fulfilled. I offer my condolences to the victims of Mandsaur incident. Rs. one crore will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs. five lakh for those injured," the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government is ready to come out with a solution through communication," he said.

Chouhan also ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav earlier announced financial assistance of Rs. two lakh for the kin of the deceased farmers.

However, Chouhan came down heavily on the Congress Party for giving a political tinge to the violence after party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of waging war against nation's farmers.

Yesterday, during an agitation, five farmers, who were demanding fair price and loan waiver, were killed and several others were injured in the firing by security forces.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remain suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed.

The farmers in the central state are demanding remunerative prices for their produce and a loan waiver. They are also demanding that they should be given Rs. 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs. 37 per litre. (ANI)