MP CM bats for farmers' welfare

[India]Mar 17(ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that agriculture is at the core of India's progress and development.

Speaking at a media event in New Delhi, Chouhan said, "India is an agricultural country and agriculture is at the core of India's progress and development. The state of Madhya Pradesh is moving rapidly in developing its agriculture sector."

He added that "I along with my ministers am determined to turn agriculture into a profitable venture for our farmers. My goal is to bring happiness, prosperity and joy in the lives of our farmers."

He also highlighted that the unprecedented growth in the agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh has largely been due to the hard work of farmers and agriculture ministry. "Therefore I would like to thank all those people who have assisted and helped us along the way in helping us achieve our agricultural goals," he said. "Today it's a very happy and proud moment for me. Today Madhya Pradesh has been awarded the 'Agriculture Workers' Award' for the fifth time in a row," he added.(ANI)