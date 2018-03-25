MP CM celebrates 'Ram Navmi' at his residence

[India] Mar 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday, performed special prayers at his residence on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

The Minister offered food to young girls as 'Ram Navami', which marks the penultimate day of the nine-day Navratri festival, is dedicated to Hindu goddess Durga.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "We should respect girls and give them equal opportunities in the society."

Ramnavmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). (ANI)