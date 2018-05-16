MP CM congratulates residents after Indore declared cleanest city

[India], May 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday congratulated and thanked the residents for their efforts to keep the city clean after Indore and Bhopal were ranked the first and second cleanest cities in Swachh Survekshan 2018.

"I am extremely happy; drawing inspiration from Prime MInister we are running Swachh Bharat Abhiyan across the state. I congratulate and thank all residents; it is due to their efforts. We will continue efforts to maintain it," Chouhan told ANI.

Indore bagged the title of the cleanest city in India, followed by Bhopal and Chandigarh, according to a government cleanliness survey. The Swachh Survekshan 2018, which was organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), under the aegis of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) assessed 4,203 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The exercise, undertaken between January 4 to March 10 enhanced the scope to cover a record number of ULBs impacting around 40 crore urban citizens across the country by 2,700 assessors. Compared to the previous surveys, this year's exercise allocated substantial weightage to the feedback from citizens based on their daily experience.. (ANI)