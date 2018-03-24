MP CM doubles farmer relief funds

[India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Praising farmers in helping Madhya Pradesh bag Krishi Karman Award for the fifth time in a row this year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday doubled their relief fund.

Madhya Pradesh recently bagged the annual 2018 Krishi Karman Award on March 17. This award is given every year to a state which has demonstrated continuous positive work in the agriculture sector for that particular year.

During the event, Chouhan also announced to double the relief fund for the farmers from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000 per hectare.

"I congratulate state farmers for their hard work and dedication that has helped us bag Krishi Karman Award for the fifth time in a row this year. To help state farmers we have doubled relief fund from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 per hectare this year," Chouhan said while addressing an agricultural event organised to initiate a dialogue between the state government and the farmers. He later discussed about the government's Bhuvantar Bhugtan Yojana also known as price-deficit scheme under which the state government would pay the farmers the difference between modal rate (the average prices in major mandis) and the minimum support prices (MSPs) for the kharif crops. Meanwhile, a group of farmers, demanding a complete loan waiver from the chief minister, conducted a march from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city to its capital Bhopal, covering a distance of 185 km. (ANI)