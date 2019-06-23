MP CM kamal Nath meets PM Modi

[India], June 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

There was no official word on what was discussed during the meeting.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after the recently-concluded general elections, in which BJP secured a massive mandate and Congress lost heavily in Madhya Pradesh.

Kamal Nath and PM Modi had traded charges against each other during the election campaign. Nath called Modi a "divider-in-chief" and Modi had accused the chief minister of involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. (ANI)