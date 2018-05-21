MP CM turns career counsellor for students

[India], May 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan turned career counsellor for students in Bhopal on Monday and gave them useful career tips.

The Chief Minister encouraged the students to take up a career of their choice.

Sharing his experience with more than 70 students here, the Chief Minister said, while he was interested in Philosophy, his parents wanted him to become a doctor.

"I made a choice and took up Philosophy from Bhopal University and also won a gold medal," Chouhan said.

He also enlightened students on the three purposes of education. "Education fulfills three key purposes, that is to provide knowledge, good values, and employment-oriented training," he said. "Advance planning is very important to achieve our goals. We need to inculcate a sense of dedication and passion in pursuing a career," he added. (ANI)