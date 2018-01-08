MP CM's son Kartikey makes political entry

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Kartikey Singh Chouhan, son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has launched his career in state politics.

Addressing a rally here, where bypolls are due, Kartikey has hit out at Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and said, "An MP has asked my father to run away. This is politics at its lowest. People are watching all of this and will reply appropriately."

"My father has no enmity with anyone. He doesn't want to fight anyone. He only wants to fight poverty," he added.

The Sunday's public gathering at Shivpuri was Kartikey's first outside Budhni, the Vidhan Sabha constituency of his father. The bypoll in Kolaras constituency was necessitated after the death of Congress MLA Ram Singh Yadav in October. The constituency is important for both the BJP and Congress. The Election Commission is, however, yet to announce a date for the byelection. (ANI)