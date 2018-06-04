MP: Congress demands action against officers for publishing fake voters list

[India] June 04 (ANI): Congress on Monday demanded strict action against the returning officers who had published a list of 60 lakh fake voters in Madhya Pradesh's voting list.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath alleged that 60 lakh fake voters were deliberately registered in the state's voter list.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on 3 ordered a probe into alleged irregularities in electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh published on January 1.

Alleging Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) involvement in this, Nath said that the ruling party is committing a fraud by not demanding for a voters list.

"Every party should demand a voters list. BJP is committing a fraud by not asking for it," Nath said. Further talking about this issue, Nath pointed out that, "The population of Madhya Pradesh increased by 24 %, and voters increased by 40 % which is extremely strange." He said that in the list that has been published had included the name of voters from Uttar Pradesh in the list belonging to Madhya Pradesh. "A single photo of a voter has been repeated in multiple lists with the same name including their father's name," he further said. In February this year, the Congress party had complained to the EC about discrepancies in Madhya Pradesh's voters' list and asked it to take necessary steps for ensuring free and fair elections. In April, the state's chief electoral officer Salina Singh said six lakh names were removed from Madhya Pradesh's voter list. On a related note, Madhya Pradesh is slated to go to polls later this year. (ANI)