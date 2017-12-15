MP cop aims gun at Congress leader Kamal Nath

[India], December 15 (ANI): A Madhya Pradesh policeman on Friday aimed his gun on senior Congress leader Kamal Nath at a Chhindwara airstrip.

According to police officials, the policeman was immediately overpowered by the security personnel and has now been placed under suspension.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Neeraj Soni said "One of the policemen deployed for security of (Congress MP) Kamal Nath ji suspiciously pointed the gun towards him at airport".

"We have suspended him and are investigating the matter," he added. This incident came to light after Madhya Pradesh's former Advocate General and Rajya Sabha member, Vivek Tankha took to Twitter and condemned the incident. "A Police man loads his rifle to fire at Kamal Nath ji in Chhindwara airstrip. Is this politics of hatred. Should be condemned in strongest terms". (sic) Tankha tweeted. According to media source, the incident took place around 5:00 pm at a small airport in Chhindwara, which is about 320 km from state capital Bhopal. Nath represents Chhindwara in Loksabha and is presently the longest serving member of the Indian Parliament. He has been elected nine times from Chhindwara. (ANI)