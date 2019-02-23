MP: Cop runs with injured man on shoulders, saves life

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): In a feat of endurance going beyond the call of his duty, a police constable on Saturday saved the life of a man who fell off a train, by carrying him on his shoulder and running for about one-and-a-half kilometers to a nearby railway station in Madhya Pradesh district of Hoshangabad.

The timely gesture by constable Poonam Billore on Saturday saved the life of the man and a video of the incident that surfaced on social media has elicited praise for the police official.

After receiving reports of the injured, police rushed to rush the spot to rescue the injured man, identified as Ajit who fell down from a train, close to the Pagdhal railway station. As no vehicle was available around and since no ambulance could reach the spot due to hilly terrain, Billore had no other option but to run for more than a kilometre along the railway tracks with the injured man on his shoulders. Police-constable Poonam Billore said: "The spot was around two kilometers km away from the railway gate and even an ambulance couldn't reach there. We went by foot and found him critically injured. So to save his life, I carried him on my shoulders to a railway crossing over on and half kilometers away. After reaching Pagdhal railway station he was taken to a health centre in Seoni's Malwa area and then shifted to Hoshanagabd district hospital." Ajit, who got head injuries, is now out of danger due to timely action by the brave officer. (ANI)