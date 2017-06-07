MP cracker factory inferno: Death toll mounts to 22

[India], June 7 (ANI): The death toll in the massive fire broke out in a cracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district has risen to 22.

The death toll is expected to reach at least 40 in a few hours, as many of the injured remain critical.

Eight others injured in this tragic indent have been admitted to the nearby hospital.

Earlier in the day, at around 4 p.m. a blast occurred in the cracker factory which led to massive fire in Khairi area of Balaghat district.

At the time of incident around 40-45 people were working inside the factory.

Expressing his condolences over the tragic incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh each to the next kin of the deceased killed in the incident. Moreover, the government has also promised to bear all the expenses of the treatment of the injured. Further details are awaited. (ANI)