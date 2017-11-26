MP: Death sentence to rape convicts in certain cases

[India], November 26 (ANI): In a landmark move, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet today approved handing out death sentence to rape convicts in cases involving girls of 12 years of age and below.

The cabinet also passed a resolution for death sentence for gangrape convicts and approved amendment in the penal code to increase the fine and punishment for rape convicts.

This comes after multiple cases of sexual violence against girl child and women surfaced in the state, making it one of the most unsafe places. (ANI)