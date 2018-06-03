MP election: Congress submits evidence of '60 lakh fake voters' to EC

[India], Jun 3 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday submitted evidence to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the alleged irregularities in the voter roll in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress chief for Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath said they have provided evidence for approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered in the voting list.

"We have provided evidence to the Election Commission that there are approximately 60 Lakh fake voters registered in the voting list. These names have been deliberately registered in the list. This is not administrative negligence, but administrative misuse," Kamal Nath.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) behind it and said, "This has been done by the BJP. How is it possible that population increased by 24 percent in 10 years but the number of voters increased by 40 percent? We scrutinized list in all constituencies, one voter is registered in 26 lists, there are similar cases in other places too." Earlier in February also, the Congress party had complained to the Election Commission about discrepancies in the Madhya Pradesh voter's list and asking it take steps for ensuring free and fair elections. In April, State's chief electoral officer Salina Singh said that six lakh names were removed from Madhya Pradesh voter list. Talking to ANI, Singh said that the commission is getting the update from the district collectors and the list is being updated. Madhya Pradesh will go to polls this year. (ANI)