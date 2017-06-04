MP farmers end strike post talks with CM Chouhan

[India], June 4 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh farmers on Sunday ended their strike after talks with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan are successful.

The farmers had called the strike from June 1 for a period of 10 days, to press for a loan waiver and remunerative prices for their produce.

The protesters stopped vehicles carrying fruit and other farm items and emptied milk containers on the streets.

The farmers in Maharashtra had also emptied huge containers of milk and dumped fruit and vegetables on roads to demand a crop loan waiver and better procurement prices. (ANI)