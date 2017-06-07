MP farmers facing injustice, probe Mandsaur violence: Kamal Nath

[India], June 7 (ANI): Senior Congress party leader and former union minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of committing an injustice against farmers, and demanded an immediate probe of the violence in the state's Mandsaur district.

Nath told ANI, "An injustice is taking place with farmers in Madhya Pradesh. I demand a proper investigation of the Mandsaur incident. They are bidding over dead bodies. It is very shameful. They are talking about 5 lakh, 10 lakh, 1 crore. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (chief minister) must resign. At the end, it is his responsibility and it would be unjustified if any police officer is shifted."

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav said, "I cannot recall such a massacre, they are giving death figures as 5, 6, but I believe that there are more. I met Rahul ji today, we are planning to go there (Mandsaur). We will go together, if we do," he added.

Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi also sought Chief Minister Chouhan's resignation because of his inability to contain the violence.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday said innocent farmers are being used for political motives.

"This is a sad event, and as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has said, there is political influence in it. The innocent farmers are being used for political motive. I express grief over this incident. I express condolence to the deceased farmers' family. Shivraj is capable of tackling the problem of these farmers," the chief minister told media in Raipur.

Yesterday, during an agitation, five farmers, who were demanding fair price and loan waiver, were killed and several others were injured in the firing by security forces.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Ujjain remain suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed.

Taking cognizance of the situation, Chouhan appealed for peace to the agitating farmers in the state and also announced a compensation of Rs. one crore to the kin of those killed in the violence.

"In the past 11 years, there have been countless decisions made for the welfare of farmers. The various demands of the farmers have been fulfilled. I offer my condolences to the victims of Mandsaur incident. Rs. one crore will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs. five lakh for those injured," the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government is ready to come out with a solution through communication," he said.(ANI)