[India], May 19 (ANI): A five-year-old boy Satyam, who fell into a deep borewell in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh yesterday, has been rescued and sent to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

However, the boy's condition is said to be very critical.

Earlier in February, a one-year-old boy, who fell into a 50-foot deep borewell, was rescued after a marathon 17-hour operation at Behri Khud village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district. (ANI)