MP frontrunner in organic farming: Chouhan

[India] March 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh is frontrunner in India in organic farming, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.

He was addressing reporters after inaugurating organic-spiritual farming mela (fair) here with spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who was the chief guest.

"The goovernment is promoting organic farming through many schemes and 5.5 lakh hectares have been brought under such cultivation. I want to congratulate adivasis for keeping organic farming alive," Chouhan said.

He informed that the state government has made a roadmap for the promotion of organic farming.

"Five villages of a district are selected as 'Bio Village' for promotion of organic farming. The farmers are being apprised of the benefits of organic farming. The government will provide certification facility for organic produce," Chouhan said.

Organic farming practices are being implemented under the guidance and supervision of a team of experts comprising scientists, environmentalists, and food management personals in 1565 villages selected from 313 blocks of 48 districts in the State. Use of agro-chemicals in these selected villages for growing crops is strictly prohibited. Nutrients to the crops are provided through green manuring, composts, phospho-composts, fermented preparations prepared from cow dung and urine etcetera.

Chouhan also informed that the state government is signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the companies which sell organic products so that the state's farmers should get better price of their produce.

The Chief Minister said the state government will make available organic fertilizer to farmers in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister said that farmers would be provided training of organic farming for next three days in the organic-spiritual fair.

"Many scientists and those farmers who have embraced organic farming are participating in the fair," Chouhan said.

The Madhya Pradesh State Organic Certification Agency (MPSOCA) was established on August 10, 2006, to provide the quality certification of organic production. (ANI)