MP: Gangrape victim succumbs to injuries

[India], May 11 (ANI): A sixteen-year-old girl who had been battling for her life for nearly five months after being gangraped in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, succumbed to her injuries, on Friday.

She was raped by two men on December 8, who burnt her alive in an attempt to escape scot-free.

The two accused were arrested by the Police.

The victim had since been undergoing treatment at a local medical college in Sagar.

Even before the Centre passed the amendment in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) to award death penalty to rapists of minors, Madhya Pradesh had already put a similar law in place, and the horrific incident took place only four days after the state assembly had passed a bill awarding death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 and below. (ANI)