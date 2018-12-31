MP Govt bans purchase of new vehicles, ACs

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Struggling with funds crunch, Chief Minister Kamal Nath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has put a ban on the purchase new vehicles and air conditioners (ACs) by the government departments along with a slew of other items.

The Finance Department, on the instruction of Chief Minister Nath, has issued a directive prohibiting the purchase of scores of items. The directive, which is apparently an attempt to contain frivolous expenditure, also prohibits the publication of diaries and calendars of the New Year.

Also, the expenditure incurred on office furniture, books, magazines, stationery, guest expenses, press and publication, consultancy, sanitation, security, and other such heads has been limited. According to the state government, the limit on the expenditure has been decided on the basis of the difference between the allocated budget for these expenses in the financial year 2018-19 and the expenditure incurred in the financial year 2017-18. However, hospitals, hostels, Anganwadis, shelter homes have been kept out of the purview of the latest directive of the Finance Department. It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Nath, during the state's recently held Assembly election campaign, was quite vocal of Madhya Pradesh's allegedly precarious health condition. According to a report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) tabled in the Vidhan Sabha in March 2018, Madhya Pradesh is struggling with a huge debt of nearly Rs 1.83 crore. (ANI)