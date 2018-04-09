MP Govt gets HC notice against granting MoS status to religious leaders

[India] Apr 9 (ANI): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government over granting Minister of State (MoS) status to five religious leaders.

The High Court asked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to respond to the notice within three weeks.

On April 5 a petition in Indore High Court was filed against the decision. The opposition termed this move as an 'appeasement to politics'.

On March, 31, five religious leaders were appointed as members in a special committee formed for raising awareness about water conservation, cleanliness and aforestation near Narmada River.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government on April 4 granted MoS status to Baba Narmadanand, Baba Hariharanand, Computer Baba, Bhaiyyu Maharaj, and Pandit Yogenda Mahant in the state cabinet. (ANI)